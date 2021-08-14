15,434 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $1,625,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPNG. CLSA began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 41,862,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

