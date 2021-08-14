1,676 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 0.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $455.16 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $286.18 and a 12-month high of $471.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $444.98.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

