17,221 Shares in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Prothena by 22,878.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after buying an additional 3,297,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 876.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 316,420 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $2,182,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $1,982,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $1,549,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $67.08. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTA. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $616,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

