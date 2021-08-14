17,908 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,896,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,999,000 after buying an additional 4,151,640 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,331,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at about $22,373,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 512,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after buying an additional 231,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBCA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.54. The company had a trading volume of 113,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,351. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.89.

