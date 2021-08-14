1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

