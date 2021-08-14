$2.27 Million in Sales Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will post sales of $2.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $14.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.56 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 123,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 86,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,485. The firm has a market cap of $98.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.67. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

