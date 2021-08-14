-$2.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.15). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings per share of ($2.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($9.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.58) to ($6.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($8.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.82) to ($3.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million.

Several analysts recently commented on ASND shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

ASND stock opened at $121.00 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after buying an additional 546,890 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,198,000 after buying an additional 542,448 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,789,000 after buying an additional 382,517 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 547.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 302,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after buying an additional 255,728 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 505,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after buying an additional 168,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

