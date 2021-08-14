$222.65 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report $222.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.30 million to $224.00 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $202.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $917.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $911.35 million to $923.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $993.35 million, with estimates ranging from $982.34 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.74. 300,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $51.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,253. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 834,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,701,000 after purchasing an additional 61,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

