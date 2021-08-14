$227.98 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to post sales of $227.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.74 million and the highest is $275.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $83.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 171.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $786.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $725.87 million to $885.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:RLJ remained flat at $$14.54 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,782,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

