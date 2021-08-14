$24.16 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce $24.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.71 million to $26.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $158.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $161.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of RIGL opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $635.56 million, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,608,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,678,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,275 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,632,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,132 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

