3,355 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $71.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

