$39.98 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce $39.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.78 million and the lowest is $38.96 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $34.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $163.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $175.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $200.55 million, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $230.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

JMIA traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,314,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,768,000 after acquiring an additional 448,426 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,981,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 769,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

