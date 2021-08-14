3,961 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.72 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

