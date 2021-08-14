51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 51job were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. FMR LLC raised its position in 51job by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 51job by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in 51job by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 51job in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,519,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in 51job by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOBS traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,692. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

