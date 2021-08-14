$559.01 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce $559.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $558.22 million to $559.80 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $501.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $3,282,845.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,228,999 shares of company stock valued at $131,162,910. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 9.5% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 553,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,401,000 after buying an additional 48,072 shares during the period. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 843,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,474,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,874. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

