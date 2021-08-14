56,633 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.57. 1,055,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.28. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.852 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.