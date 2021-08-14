$58.78 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report sales of $58.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.80 million and the highest is $64.75 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $13.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 338.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $286.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.70 million to $368.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $377.21 million, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $479.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,389,583 shares of company stock valued at $25,877,971 in the last ninety days. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after buying an additional 70,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after buying an additional 463,533 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVAX traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.20. 5,153,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,190. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

