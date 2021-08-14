$586.85 Million in Sales Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will report $586.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $598.70 million and the lowest is $575.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $548.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $2,653,200.00. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 634,617 shares of company stock worth $40,865,647 over the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

