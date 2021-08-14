6,000 Shares in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Purchased by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Separately, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AUS remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,142. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

