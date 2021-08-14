600,000 Shares in two (NYSE:TWOA) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.34% of TWO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,417,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,298,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,040,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TWO alerts:

Shares of TWOA opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85. two has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for two (NYSE:TWOA).

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.