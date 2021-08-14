687,396 Shares in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 687,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Marlin Technology Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

