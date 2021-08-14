8,441 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

