8X8 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 19,052 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,354% compared to the average volume of 1,310 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of EGHT opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12. 8X8 has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at $722,436.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,093 shares of company stock worth $1,837,931 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $2,383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 146,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in 8X8 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

