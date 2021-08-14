9,277 Shares in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPAC opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

