993 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 79.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,721,000 after acquiring an additional 721,274 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,086,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,267. The stock has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

