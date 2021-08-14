Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $9.65 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

