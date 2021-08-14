Abitshadow Token Trading 81.1% Lower Over Last Week (ABST)

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Abitshadow Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abitshadow Token has a total market cap of $16,130.62 and $6.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abitshadow Token has traded 81.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00135570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00156929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,159.14 or 0.99775498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.00863899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Abitshadow Token Profile

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,010,797 coins. Abitshadow Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialAbst and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abitshadow Token is abitshadow.com

Buying and Selling Abitshadow Token

