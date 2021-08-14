ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAVMY. Barclays lifted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

ABN AMRO Bank stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.86. 15,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.87.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

