ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 2,076.70% and a negative return on equity of 936.20%.

Shares of ABVC stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. ABVC BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

American BriVision (Holding) Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505 for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

