ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.92

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 3220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,354,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,533,000 after purchasing an additional 476,186 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,735,000 after purchasing an additional 294,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,786,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,886,000 after purchasing an additional 394,420 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.