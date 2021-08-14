Acerinox’s (ANIOY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acerinox presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acerinox will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

