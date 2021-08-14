Acerinox’s (ANIOY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acerinox presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.35.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.
About Acerinox
Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.
Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.