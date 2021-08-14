Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.95.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

