Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,111. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

