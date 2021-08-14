Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,111. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.