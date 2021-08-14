ADC Therapeutics’ (ADCT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.43. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 549,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,053,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 422,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,025,000 after acquiring an additional 780,033 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 368,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

