Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ADXN stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $478,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $17,208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

