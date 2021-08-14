AdEx (ADX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00057459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.26 or 0.00878472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00104609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00043846 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

