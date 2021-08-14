ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ADTX opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

