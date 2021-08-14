ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ADTX stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADiTx Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

