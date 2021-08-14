Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $637.31. The company had a trading volume of 911,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,582. The company has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $638.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $593.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.