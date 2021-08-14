Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 12-Month High at $636.67

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $636.67 and last traded at $635.60, with a volume of 24836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $626.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $593.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

