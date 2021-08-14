Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Cut by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $4,365,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Argus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

