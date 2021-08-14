Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $103.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

AMD opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

