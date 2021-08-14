Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,632,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,825,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,354,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

