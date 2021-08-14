Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.88

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$20.88 and last traded at C$20.87, with a volume of 95978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.57.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2587432 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

About Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

