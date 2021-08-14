Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Cuts Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC trimmed its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 757,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,787 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $25,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 567.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Plug Power by 113.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

