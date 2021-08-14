Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 64,958 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,958 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $19,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Progressive by 1,618.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 12.2% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

NYSE PGR opened at $96.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

