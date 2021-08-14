Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.82) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.31.

ARPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARPO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,640. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

