Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Buys 114 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.8% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,480.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.