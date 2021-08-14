AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.70 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.94.

Shares of AFCG opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 975,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 176,633 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,570,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,182,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,141,000. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

