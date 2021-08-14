Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 17th (NASDAQ:RICOU)

Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:RICOU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 17th. Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

RICOU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

